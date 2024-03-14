People living near Keystone Dam share concerns of proposed expansion at public meeting

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Large groups of Mannford residents were at a public meeting hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to receive answers to their concerns about a proposed expansion of the Keystone Dam.

The proposed project has been in the works for 10 years.

Officials are still working to see if it could be beneficial or not.

Dr. David Williams, chief of hydraulics and hydrology of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explained the importance of having these public meetings.

“We are having this meeting so we could talk about what the plan is going forward with Keystone and dispel rumors if necessary and lay out exactly what we plan to do,” Williams said.

A Mannford resident, Denise Henderson, told FOX23 what she hoped to hear in Wednesday’s meeting.

“What I am hoping for is that we will get answers as to why they feel like they need to put all of this area at danger, in real danger, in order to control the downstream flooding,” Henderson said.

Williams explained why they wanted to expand the dam.

“Keystone was designed and constructed a long time ago. It was constructed in the 1960s. Our understanding of the hydrology in the basin has changed since then,” said Williams. “If the dam is ultimately raised, it’s to protect against the design flood for the reservoir so that we’ll have a capacity to hold that flood.”

With this meeting, Mannford residents want answers, and officials want to receive as many questions as possible so that they can give them clear answers and put residents’ minds at ease.

In case you missed Wednesday’s public meeting, there will be another meeting on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keystone State Park Community Center in Sand Springs.