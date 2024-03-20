Penguins caught on camera giving sweet gifts to their mates with lucky charms

Something sweet happened at the Detroit Zoo on Saint Patrick’s Day!

The zoo’s penguins were caught on camera giving gifts to their partners in a sweet romantic gesture, according to the New York Post.

Multi-colored painted pebbles were dropped into the penguins’ enclosure, and the birds went right for them.

Penguins picked up the pebble of their choosing in their beak and proudly brought it over to their partner.

Gifting pebbles isn’t exclusive to the penguins at the Detroit Zoo.

As the zoo pointed out in its TikTok, the penguins are gifting pebbles during their nesting season — and this is a penguin experience that happens across the world.







