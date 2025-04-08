Pawnee woman accused of laundering money for online romance scammer

A Pawnee woman has been arrested, accused of laundering approximately $1.5 million for a romance scammer.

The State Attorney General’s Office says 53-year-old Christine Joan Echohawk received money from four out-of-state victims between September and December of last year.

They say all four victims are elderly women who got into what they thought was a romantic relationship with a man online and were tricked into sending money to help him.

They say one woman even sold her house and sent $600,000.

They say Echohawk converted the victims’ money into cryptocurrency and then sent it to the as-yet-unidentified scammer.

According to court filings, Echohawk herself also believed she was in a romantic online relationship with the scammer.

She also said she used some of the money for personal gain, according to court records.

If convicted, Echohawk faces anywhere from 24 to 62 years in prison and up to $260,000 in fines.