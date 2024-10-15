Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell resigns

Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell announced his resignation Tuesday.

Sheriff Varnell, who lost his re-election bid in August and intended to serve until January, said his resignation would be effective as of midnight.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of a significant opportunity that has arisen for me and my family—one I feel unable to decline.” Sheriff Varnell wrote on social media.

Shawn Price defeated Varnell in the August 27th election with a margin of just 39 votes.

“I extend my best wishes to Sheriff-elect Price and have faith that Pawnee County will be in capable hands.” Varnell added.

Varnell said he believes Pawnee County will be in “capable hands” and that the department is well-positioned for continued success.