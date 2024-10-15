Local

Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell resigns

By Skyler Cooper

Sheriff Darrin Varnell Sheriff Darrin Varnell

By Skyler Cooper

Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell announced his resignation Tuesday.

Sheriff Varnell, who lost his re-election bid in August and intended to serve until January, said his resignation would be effective as of midnight.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of a significant opportunity that has arisen for me and my family—one I feel unable to decline.” Sheriff Varnell wrote on social media.

Shawn Price defeated Varnell in the August 27th election with a margin of just 39 votes.

“I extend my best wishes to Sheriff-elect Price and have faith that Pawnee County will be in capable hands.” Varnell added.

Varnell said he believes Pawnee County will be in “capable hands” and that the department is well-positioned for continued success.

Read Sheriff’s Varnell’s post here

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!