Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum hosts annual month-long quilt show

PAWNEE, Okla. — The annual month-long quilt show at Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum begins on Wednesday.

Open through Oct. 31, the show will feature heirloom and modern quilts from across the state.

The show will be held inside the museum and free to view during regular hours of operation. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of Oklahoma and its people. It is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Road in Pawnee.

You can learn more information on the quilt show, or other programs by the museum, by calling 918-762-2513 or emailing pawneebill@history.ok.gov.