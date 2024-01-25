Parts of OU-Tulsa without heat, hot water after gas leak

TULSA, Okla. — Parts of OU-Tulsa are without heat and hot water after a natural gas leak.

OU-Tulsa announced the situation in a campus alert Wednesday night.

The medical school said the Learning Center and the Schusterman Library are the only buildings on campus with working heat and hot water. Due to the gas leak, all other buildings lack heat and hot water.

Students with classes in the main administration building and building three should contact faculty for instructions.

Some staff will work remotely, and those who can’t will be on administrative leave.

Buildings will be open for employees to use equipment for remote work.

OU Health Physicians Clinics and OU Dentistry Clinic Employees at the Schusterman Clinic will get specific instructions from supervisors. All other clinics will be open for regular business hours.

Also closed is the Merkle Café.

OU-Tulsa asks anyone coming to campus to dress warmly.

The facilities team is working with Oklahoma Natural Gas to restore heat.

