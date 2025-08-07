Parents and Students Raise Parking Concerns amid Construction at Sapulpa High School

With class set to begin Thursday, August 21st, parents and students of the Sapulpa High School are raising concerns over parking space, which has become limited due to ongoing construction at the school.

The construction project is part of the Chieftain Stronger Bond that was passed in September of 2023. The bond provided the school board with $279 million for a new high school, performing arts center and sports complex.

In anticipation of the extensive construction that would be taking place, two gravel parking lots were created to make enough space for students, teachers and parents throughout the upcoming school year.

Sapulpa High School Principal Seth Shibley said there should be plenty of parking for students and that nothing should be affected since the end of the last school year.

“For the short term, as far as right now, I would say there’s plenty of parking for everybody. The traffic flow shouldn’t be any different than last year...We will do our best to communicate where all the parking lots are as we approach the beginning of school.”

However, some members of the Sapulpa Public Schools community weren’t convinced. One person commented online, saying the school’s parking plan “looks like a mess”, with another person adding, “I’m not leaving for lunch because my spot will be gone if I do.”

Despite the concerns, Shibley insists the two new gravel lots will provide plenty of parking on each side of campus.

“We have lost some parking near the tennis courts on the south side of the campus, but we gained some parking because we put a gravel lot down to the north of the football field and then another gravel lot down south of the band hall. So just guesstimating, we’re probably going to have more parking this year than we did last year.”

Principal Shibley said this project is the largest in Sapulpa’s history and is projected to be completed in two years.

Once school starts, the parking lot will have three available exits and only one entrance. You can view the full parking plan on the map below.

Sapulpa Parking Map (Map Provided By Sapulpa Public Schools) (Sapulpa Public Schools)

