Owasso woman killed in Highway 75 crash

An Owasso woman was killed in a crash on Highway 75 near 106th Street North Wednesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 71-year-old Diana Keller was involved in a three-vehicle crash just before 8:30 a.m.

According to a crash report, Keller was westbound on 106th Street North, did not stop at the stop sign and was hit by a northbound vehicle on Highway 75. Troopers said her car continued into the southbound lanes and hit a third vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the northbound vehicle was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital. The driver of the southbound vehicle was not hurt.