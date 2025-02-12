Local

Owasso voters will decide $197.5 million school bond package

People in Owasso go to the polls tomorrow to vote on two school bond measures totaling nearly $197,500,000.

The big ticket items, if voters say yes, include a new 5th grade center, a new fine arts center, and district-wide roofing repairs.

The bonds would also pay for a new soccer complex, as well as things like security and HVAC upgrades and textbooks and computer equipment.

You can find the full list of proposed expenditures here.

There’s a separate proposition for transportation needs.

The 7-year bond would add about $60 per year in property taxes to a $250,000 house.

