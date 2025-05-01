Owasso starts 96th Street North widening project on Monday

Heads up for drivers in Owasso: the City is set to start work Monday on a yearlong road widening project in the busiest retail area of town.

It’s on 96th Street North between 119th East Avenue and Highway 169, right in the heart of Owasso’s main shopping district that includes Lowe’s, Walmart, Kohl’s, Smith Farm shopping center, and more.

The project will add ‘through lanes’ on 96th Street North, as well as new turn lanes into businesses in several spots.

They’ll also widen the off-ramp from 169 to 96th Street North and widen the entrance to Smith Farm.

They’ll top it off with new traffic signals, new asphalt, and new striping.

The expected completion date is April, 2026.