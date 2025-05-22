Owasso residents voice concerns over proposed crisis house being placed in neighborhood

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — People in Owasso are worried about a proposed crisis home coming to their neighborhood. Residents showed up to what was originally scheduled to be a public hearing on Wednesday night at the County Board of Adjustment.

A lot of emotions were in the Rogers County Courthouse after a sign went up a few weeks ago for a proposed community group home in a cul de sac near 76th Street North and 161st East Avenue in Owasso. Residents were notified and planned to speak publicly Wednesday night at the Board of Adjustment meeting.

The Assistant District Attorney Todd Wagner said what was originally slated as a public hearing was revised on the agenda to be a discussion once they realized the Board did not have authority over the proposed home.

“This was on the Board of Adjustment agenda improperly because the board has no authority to approve or deny a special exception for this,” said Wagner.

He said they still wanted to hold a discussion to inform and explain to residents why the law limits what Rogers County can do within the Community residential Living for Persons with Developmental or Physical Disabilities Act.

The facility called Benchmark Human Services filed to be a transitional home for people with disabilities to stay for up to 90 days.

According to the website, a job position described the facility as a ‘crisis support home for adults who could harm themselves or others,’ which community members voiced their concerns on.

“Their job description posted for this is a home that will be used as a last resort, as a home for individuals undergoing an acute crisis that presents an imminent harm to self or others,” said another concerned resident.

He said any decision on the home’s application will be made by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

After the meeting, Brandon Thomas who lives in the cul de sac said he felt let down by the county and how this is being handled.

“The guise of it being a disabled house; this is not what this is,” said Thomas. “We have email proof showing it is a crisis homes and its people that can do harm.”

Owasso resident Tanya Mitschke said once she found out, she felt like she needed to get involved.

“I would be happy to be on a commission to come up with other solutions. This is not the solution,” said Mitschke. “Mental illness is a big deal, and I understand that, but not putting them into our neighborhoods.”

Many in attendance said they now plan to take their concerns to the state level and said they have a petition with more than 300 signatures already in the works.