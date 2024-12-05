Owasso police working to ID suspected marijuana dispensary burglar

It’s not much to go on, they admit, but Owasso police are hoping someone recognizes the person they said broke into a marijuana dispensary early Tuesday.

Owasso police said the break-in happened at about 12:30 a.m. on December 3rd at the business near 76th Street North and Highway 169.

Police said the suspect was wearing black sweats, a black Champion brand hoodie, black shoes and a black mask with a skeleton or skull design.

According to Owasso police, the suspect cut their hand in the process of breaking the glass door, so officers were able to recover blood and fingerprints. That DNA could lead police to their perp, but officers said if the suspect has no previous criminal record, that information may not help.

OPD is asking anyone who can help to call their tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case number: 2024-30808.