Owasso police deploy stop sticks to end chase

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police had a busy Tuesday morning working a pursuit involving stop sticks and pepper balls.

Police were checking on a truck parked on the side of the road that was hauling a trailer with a brush hog near 116th and Garnett.

Officers say Adam William Gibbs refused to get out of the truck and an officer threw stop sticks under the truck.

Gibbs took off, popping both rear tires and leading police on a chase.

Gibbs lost control and pulled over on Highway 169 at 106th Street North, again refusing to come out.

Pepper balls were deployed and Gibbs got out of the truck.

Gibbs told officers, he swallowed 3 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

He was given medical clearance at the hospital and booked into jail.

Officers believe the brush hog could be stolen.