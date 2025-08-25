Owasso Olympic Hopeful Raising Funds to Support Bobsled Dream

A 21-year-old Owasso man is asking for the community’s help as he chases his Olympic dreams in an unlikely sport for Oklahoma: bobsledding.

Grady Mercer has been competing in bobsledding for only three years, but he’s already the youngest competitor on Team USA’s bobsled squad and is eyeing a spot on the 2026 Olympic team.

However, he is facing a significant challenge in order to compete with the team this season. He will need $15,000 to fund his competition this season, which he needs to raise on his own.

“I gotta raise a bunch of money,” Mercer said. “What a bunch of people do not understand is we’re all self-funded athletes up until we get to the Olympics. So, I am working on fundraising all year.”

In addition to training six days a week, Mercer also works a full-time job in order to fund his Olympic dreams.

Mercer said the community support has been overwhelming since he began his Olympic journey.

It’s actually been overwhelming. The amount of support I’ve gotten, you know, from the Oklahoma and Owasso community," he said. “You’re not anything without, you know, your support system.”

Mercer’s Olympic journey began in 2019 when he was just 14 years old. A teammate’s father, a former Olympic bobsledder, saw potential in the young athlete who had already been race car driving since he was six, always having a need for speed. By 2021, Mercer took his first ride down an icy track and was hooked.

His first competitive season with USA Bobsled was in 2023.

“It’s surreal actually,” Mercer said about representing his country. “I didn’t really feel the nerves until I actually put on the stars and stripes. It’s a pretty surreal feeling for sure.”

Mercer trains at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid, New York, but does his daily conditioning work locally. He works out at Optimal Fitness three days a week and uses the track at Owasso High School for running drills.

Despite being the youngest on the team, competing against athletes in their 30s and 40s, Mercer said his teammates have been supportive.

“I’m like the baby of the crew,” he said. “It’s pretty unheard of to have someone of my age come in and compete against the older guys. I’m the butt of all the jokes and I gotta have thick skin, but it’s all love.”

Mercer leaves for Lake Placid at the end of August to begin his training for the season.

If you want to support Grady, you can donate to his GofundMe here or through Venmo @Gmercer42 and PayPal @Gmercer42.

©2025 Cox Media Group