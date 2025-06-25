Owasso Fire to begin routine maintenance on fire hydrants

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Fire Department said you might see some of their crews out opening fire hydrants across the city this time of year.

They told citizens not to worry as this is all part of their routine maintenance to make sure the hydrants are ready to go when needed.

OFD said this maintenance ensures proper water flow and helps identify needed repairs.

Some residents may see temporary water discoloration or pressure changes during the maintenance. They also said you may see firetrucks around your neighborhood while they are checking the hydrants.

OFD shared the following statement in part on Facebook:

“Thanks for your patience and support as we work to keep Owasso safe and fire-ready!”