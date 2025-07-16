Owasso City Council Approves Library Renovation Plans

The Owasso City Council met Tuesday night to approve plans to make major renovations to the city’s library.

Key features of the plans include expanding the library’s footprint to over 21,000 square feet, as well as adding 57 loft apartments above the main library space. The plans note there will be an entrance for the lofts that is separate from the main entrance of the library

The plans have been criticized on social media, with many raising concerns about properly vetting potential tenants of the apartments and how failing to do so could place families who frequent the library in harm’s way.

Owasso resident Kimberly Osment said she felt the whole process felt rushed. “It feels like the emperor has no clothes, like we’re being sold something and we’re being told well, of course this is good for everybody... it’s like the people who are proposing this don’t seem to know Owasso as a community.”

Despite these concerns, the Owasso City Council voted unanimously to approve the renovation plans. Owasso Mayor Alvin Fruga said he is thrilled about the unique opportunity this affords the city of Owasso

He said, “I’m happy. I think it’s a great project for our city. The expansion of the library with three stories of lofts is amazing. I recently found out that there are only two of these types of developments. One in Chicago, one in Milwaukee and the third is going to be in Owasso, Oklahoma.”

The Tulsa City-County Library website states that the current Owasso library will close in preparation of the beginning of those renovations on August 2nd.

A temporary library will open on September 2nd to provide services for residents during construction. It will be located in the 5th Avenue Business Park, on the west side of Highway 169, in Owasso

