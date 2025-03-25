Local

Outsiders House Museum to host donation drive benefitting Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

By Matt Hutson
Compassion in Action The Outsiders House Museum will host a new donation drive benefitting Oklahoma Alliance for Animals this weekend.
By Matt Hutson

The Outsiders House Museum will host a new donation drive benefitting Oklahoma Alliance for Animals this weekend.

On Sunday, the museum is hosting the first ‘Compassion In Action’ drive.

The event will support OAA’s mission of reducing overpopulation and ensuring animal safety. Tulsa Animal Services, Animal Aid of Tulsa and Oklahoma Ruff Refuge will be at the event with pets that need a forever home.

In exchange for donations that go directly to OAA, you can get complimentary museum admission.

OAA needs Purina One dog food, Purina One cat food, collars, lightweight tie-out cables, SWAT Clear Fly Repellent and cash or check donations.

Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Outsiders House Museum near Admiral and Peoria.

A limited supply of t-shirts will be available at the event to purchase for $25. All proceeds go to OAA.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!