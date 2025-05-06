Outsiders House Museum announces new executive director

TULSA, Okla. — The Oustiders House Museum has a new executive director.

The Outsiders House Museum announced on Tuesday that Ashley Beck will serve as executive director and lead the museum into a new phase of growth and development.

After years of serving as executive director, Danny Boy O’Connor is stepping into a new role as Founder of The Outsiders House Museum.

The museum said Beck’s experience and enthusiasm makes her perfect to guide the non-profit into its next chapter. Under her leadership, the museum will offer more programs and opportunities to visit the largest collection of Outsiders memorabilia in the original Curtis Brothers’ House.

“I’m honored to carry forward the journey at The Outsiders House Museum, where this book and this place continue to reflect the heart of our shared humanity. This powerful coming-of-age story has a unique way of bringing Tulsa, and all of us, together. May we continue to stay gold, together,” said Beck.

You can learn more about The Outsiders House Museum by clicking here.