OU has most expensive ‘gameday experience’ in nation, website says

The new college football season starts next Saturday, but if you want to go see a game in person, it’ll cost you.

According to the website Oddspedia.com, Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma is the most expensive place in the nation to go see a college football game at $276, including tickets (that’s the biggest cost), as well as parking, two sodas, two beers, and two hot dogs.

To be fair, there are plenty of other pricey schools.

West Virginia is next on the list at $264, then Notre Dame at $261, and then Texas at $242.

In fact, you have to go 30 schools down the list before you can get BELOW $200.

In case you were wondering, the cost of seeing a game at Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University is number 26 on the list at $204.

The cheapest venues on the list are University of Central Florida, Coastal Carolina, and Tulane.

Click here for the full list from Oddspedia.

©2023 Cox Media Group