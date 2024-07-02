OSU star running back Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

According to an affidavit from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gordon, who is under the age of 21, was driving 82 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour area in south Oklahoma City just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

After being pulled over, the troopers reported finding an open bottle of tequila and vodka in the car and said he refused field sobriety tests.

The report showed a breath sample of 0.11 taken at the Cleveland County jail.

Last year as a sophomore he was named the Doak Walker Award winner and first-team All-American honors after leading the NCAA with over 1,700 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns.