OSU generates $3.82B impact on Oklahoma economy

STILLWATER, Okla. — A new economic impact report shows Oklahoma State University generated over $3.82 billion for the Oklahoma economy in fiscal year 2024.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education report says the state system of higher education contributed $14.61 billion to the Oklahoma economy. OSU accounted for more than $2.82 billion of that impact, supporting nearly 27,000 jobs and producing $110.3 million in state and local tax revenue.

“Oklahoma State University continues to deliver exceptional value to our state,” OSU President Jim Hess said. “This report highlights the vital role OSU plays in advancing economic growth, innovation and workforce development across Oklahoma.”

OSU and its agencies received $231.4 million in state appropriates last year. For every dollar invested, the university generated $16.51 in total economic output, nearly matching the return seen across the state system.

The output stems from operational spending, student expenditures and economic activity of alumni. $1.94 of the impact came from direct OSU spending and another $1.88 billion came from indirect impact, such as increased demand, jobs and income across other industries.

The university supported 26,872 jobs and more than $1.68 billion in wages statewide.

“This report affirms the role OSU plays as a key driver of economic development across Oklahoma,” OSU Provost Jeanette Mendez said. “We’re not only graduating students who stay and work in the state, we’re also strengthening rural communities, advancing research and attracting new industries.”

The report found that 93.7 percent of resident undergraduates from Oklahoma public colleges and universities were working in the state one year after graduation, with 61.3 percent of non-resident graduates.

OSU said its workforce development mission includes expanding programs in teacher education, engineering, computer science, health care and applied technologies.

The report also noted that Oklahoma’s Promise, the state’s scholarship program, generated $5.88 in economic output for every $1 invested. OSU said it is a leading destination for Oklahoma’s Promise recipients, with many remaining in the state after graduation.

With more than 355,000 service hours contributed by students, faculty and staff and over 3.7 million hours dedicated to experiential learning activities, the university said its impact stretches beyond dollars and jobs.

“We take pride in the economic return we generate, but our greatest impact lies in the lives we help shape and the communities we strengthen,” said Dr. Hess. “That is the enduring promise of OSU’s land-grant mission.”

You can read the full economic impact report by clicking here.