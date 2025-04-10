OSDH identifies latest potential measles exposure site

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified the latest potential measles exposure site. While in March there were a number of sites identified in Owasso, this time the possible exposure site is in Oklahoma City.

The OSDH says that the Aldi Grocery Store at 6965 NW Expressway on the northwest side of Oklahoma City had a person with measles in the store. They are warning anyone who visited the store on April 6th, between 10am and 1pm may have been exposed.

If you visited the store during that time and are unvaccinated, unsure of vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, the OSDH encourages you to provide your name and contact information on this form. Someone from the health department will reach out to you.

Also, if you believe that you may have been exposed to measles either at the Aldi Grocery Store or elsewhere, and are not immune through vaccination or prior infections, you should exclude yourself from public settings for 21 days.