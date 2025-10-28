OSDE says there will be no changes to end-of-year-testing this year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) said it’s not changing end-of-year testing.

In a letter sent from the Office of the State Superintendent to Oklahoma parents and guardians, State Superintendent Lindel Fields said that while he and the department agree that a change needs to be made to state testing, actual end-of-year testing will continue as usual this year.

“You likely heard that state testing was going to be changed,” read the letter. “We agree that there is a need for a change to ensure the process is meaningful to schools, parents, and students. However, meaningful change takes time. There will not be any changes to the testing process this year. We are in discussions with the U.S. Department of Education and in the upcoming weeks, we will begin to explore innovative assessment options for future years.”

Superintendent Fields also mentioned in his letter that the social studies standards, which were paused following a court ruling last month, will continue to be paused temporarily so the board can submit a revised set of standards for the 2026-27 school year.

“Last month, the courts paused implementation of the new social studies standards. The action taken at last week’s board meeting was to ask the courts to keep the adoption process on pause for an additional 60 days,” said Fields in the letter. “This temporary pause will also allow for input by the public, educators, the board and the Legislature to ensure the adopted standards reflect the academic expectations that are best for Oklahoma students. Our goal is to present a revised set of standards for adoption and implementation for the 26-27 school year.”

Fields said he’s grateful for the dedication and patience of Oklahoma parents, guardians, and students as he and OSDE work over the next 15 months to develop a student-focused education system for the state.