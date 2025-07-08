OSDE requires school districts to fund student meals through state and federal dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education will mandate that every school district fully fund student meals in the 2025-26 school year using existing state and federal dollars.

The OSDE stated that Oklahoma families paid $42 million for school meals last year.

“Oklahoma taxpayers are being triple-taxed to cover lunches while bureaucrats fatten their wallets,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “We need less administrators in our schools. We need to get taxpayers dollars to the students, not to grow bureaucracy.”

In a press release, Walters stated that the new guidelines will require districts to allocate funds where they are needed and ensure that families are not paying for mismanaged meals.

“This isn’t negotiable. Bureaucrats who can’t prioritize students over their own perks will be shown the door,” said Walters.

A petition was posted on OSDE’s website, requesting Oklahomans to support Walters’ initiative in mandating districts to fund student meals.

You can read the petition by clicking here.