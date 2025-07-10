OSDE partners with PragerU for teacher assessment from “woke states”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has announced a partnership with the nonprofit organization PragerU to assess teachers relocating to Oklahoma. The plan specifically targets states that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters says has “progressive education policies” such as California and New York.

The assessment will evaluate educators on three areas: knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, understanding of American exceptionalism amd grasp on fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.

“We’re sending a clear message: Oklahoma’s schools will not be a haven for woke agendas pushed in places like California and New York,” said Walters. “If you want to teach here, you’d better know the Constitution, respect what makes America great, and understand basic biology. We’re raising a generation of patriots, not activists, and I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep leftist propaganda out of our classrooms.”

OSDE says it will work closely with PragerU to finalize the assessment which will go into effect when completed.

“We’re thrilled to join Oklahoma in answering parents’ urgent call against senseless woke indoctrination,” said Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU. “This assessment will stop extreme leftist ideologues from harming children and ensure teachers champion America’s greatness and future potential.”

Walters says the initiative falls in line with the Trump Administration’s America First agenda.