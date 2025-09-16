OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

WELLING, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting following a high-speed pursuit.

OSBI says officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Adair County.

According to officers, the driver, 25-year-old Chance Rowe, refused commands and sped away, leading police from Adair County into Cherokee County.

The pursuit ended in Welling when Rowe crashed his vehicle near the intersection of East 770 Road and South 560 Road.

OSBI says Rowe got out of the vehicle and fired a gun at officers.

Officers fired back, hitting Rowe.

Law enforcement immediately started life-saving measures on the scene, but Rowe was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators report that no other injuries occurred during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple agencies aided in the pursuit, including Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Stilwell Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.