OSBI investigating 4 BAPD officers for alleged misconduct

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating Broken Arrow police officers for alleged misconduct.

In a news release, the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they requested the investigation.

BAPD said on May 27, officers were responding to a call for service when they discovered alleged misconduct by fellow officers committed the week prior.

Following a review, four BAPD officers were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The police department contacted OSBI, who will submit any findings to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

“The Broken Arrow Police Department has a rich history of proudly serving its citizens with principled sincerity and respect to ensure our thriving community is a safe and welcoming city for all,” said Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. “We will continue to uphold our core values of professionalism, integrity, accountability, courage, and compassion, while promoting a spirit of transparency, as we honorably protect and serve our community. That commitment is the high standard that has been set by BAPD, and the expectation of Broken Arrow residents.”

Broken Arrow Police have not specified what the alleged misconduct was.