OSBI identifies man found dead at Catoosa waste disposal facility

UPDATE (6/25/25) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a man who was found dead at a waste disposal facility in Catoosa.

OSBI said around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, the Catoosa Police Department responded to the National Waste and Disposal facility near North 161st East Avenue and East Pine Street.

When officers arrived, a man was found dead.

OSBI said the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who identified the man as 49-year-old David Alan English.

The medical examiner will determine English’s cause and manner of death and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 1-800-522-8017.

(6/23/25) CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found at a waste disposal facility in Catoosa.

The Catoosa Police Department said officers received a call regarding a body found at the National Waste and Disposal facility near North 161st East Avenue and East Pine Street.

Catoosa Police requested OSBI investigate the suspicious death.

Authorities suspect the individual died in another location, and the body was brought to the facility in a trash truck.

OSBI said the body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.