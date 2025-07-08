OSBI identifies human remains found in Delaware County

UPDATE (7/8/25) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the human remains that were found in a field north of Jay.

The human remains, found on June 30, were identified as belonging to Colten Woods.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and additional details are not available at this time.

(7/1/25) JAY, Okla. —The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who was brush hogging a field north of Jay who found what seemed to be human bones.

Captains Oberg and Bynum confirmed that the remains were human after arriving on the scene. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) and the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Forensic Team were notified.

Following a grid search, most of the remains were found. The investigation was handed over to OSBI and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is working with the agencies to identify the remains.