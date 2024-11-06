OSBI arrests Sapulpa criminal justice instructor for alleged child internet crimes

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a criminal justice instructor at Central Technology Center in Sapulpa who is also a former law enforcement officer in Creek County for alleged child internet crimes.

On Sep. 12, Sapulpa Police requested OSBI to look into a cyber tip regarding child sexual abuse material.

Agents discovered several explicit images during the investigation and the online user was later identified as Ryan Matthias, according to OSBI.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at Matthias’ home and workplace. OSBI said digital devices were recovered during the search.

Matthias was arrested and booked into the Creek County jail.

OSBI said charges are still pending through the Creek County District Attorney’s Office because this is an ongoing investigation.

Central Technology Center shared the following statement following the arrest:

“Shortly before 7 a.m. today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrived at our Sapulpa campus. Agents took Ryan Matthew Matthias, criminal justice instructor, into custody and conducted interviews with students, having secured the necessary parental permission. The instructor has been placed on administrative leave.

Central Tech is fully cooperating with the OSBI in this ongoing investigation. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our students and staff.

We have taken measures to ensure minimal disruption to our educational environment. A former instructor will assume teaching responsibilities starting tomorrow to ensure that classes continue as scheduled.

We have spoken with the parents of our criminal justice students of the situation and provided a contact number for any concerns. Additionally, we have notified our partner schools.

To support our students and staff during this time, counselors are available on campus. We encourage anyone in need to seek out these resources.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our community.”