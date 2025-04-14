Osage County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in Osage Casino Hotel shooting

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest related to a shooting that occurred at the Osage Casino Hotel on Saturday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the Osage Nation Police Department and Osage County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Osage Casino Hotel near West 36th Street North and North Osage Drive for reports of gunfire.

Deputies said when they arrived at the casino, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to local hospitals, and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to deputies, the suspect involved in the shooting ran from the scene before they arrived.

Malik Sampson (Osage County Sheriff's Department)

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office stated they’ve identified Malik Sampson as a person of interest related to the shooting.

Sampson is described as an 18-year-old Black man around 6′1″ and weighing about 165 pounds.

Authorities believe he may be heading towards Texas and could possibly be from Arlington, Texas.

Sampson has multiple tattoos, including tattoos on his neck.

If you have any information about the shooting or about Sampson’s location, you can reach out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.



