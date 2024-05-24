Osage County sheriff's deputy suspended after arrest for drug, bribery charges

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — An Osage County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and suspended for allegedly bringing cigarettes and drugs into the jail.

was suspended and arrested after he allegedly introduced contraband into a jail.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Deputy David Shawn Lynd was booked into the Osage County Jail Wednesday.

OCSO says the arrest comes after an investigation of an incident at the jail that happened on May 21 and 22.

According to the affidavit, investigators started looking into the deputy’s actions in recent weeks because they said he was also buying tobacco for inmates.

Based on that investigation, Lynd was arrested and booked on drug and bribery charges.

FOX23 spoke with the Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden on Thursday. He said no matter who you are the law applies to everyone including deputies, and doing something like this will lead to a termination.

According to the affidavit, a reliable confidential informant told investigators that he offered Lynd $200 to pick up a package placed inside of a Marlboro red cigarette carton at Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Bartlesville.

The affidavit said this package contained a baggie with a crystal-like substance similar in appearance and texture to the controlled substance methamphetamine.

Lynd arrived at the Lowe’s in Bartlesville driving an unmarked Osage County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and wearing an Osage County Sheriff’s Office shirt and uniform pants.

Osage County investigators mentioned he came out of the green-colored shed with the paper folded in a manner that appeared to be concealing an object.

The affidavit said that by agreeing to pick up the package, receiving the money, retrieving the package, and bringing the package onto the grounds of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office property without reporting the crimes to proper authorities, Lynd did commit the act of willfully refusing to perform the duties of his office as prescribed by law.

Virden discussed how serious of an issue this is.

“We take oaths and I take that oath serious, it’s something that’s not tolerated and we’re very transparent. If we find we have somebody doing wrong, we make them accountable to whatever degree it needs to be. And in this case, when you’re bringing contraband into the jail, that can be a dangerous thing because this day and time nobody even knows what’s in the street drugs.”

Lynd will be terminated from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

They have presented the evidence to the district attorney and Lynd could be facing multiple charges as of right now.

Undersheriff Gary Upton said OSCO is committed to transparency.

“The Osage County Sheriff’s Office maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within our ranks or our county,” Upton said. “We are steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in all our operations.”

Lynd has been suspended from employment with the sheriff’s office and charges will be forwarded to the Osage County District Attorney’s Office.