Oklahoma Highway Patrol says excessive speed is to blame for an Osage County accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

OHP reports 18-year-old Cody Piotrowski of Prue was being pursued by an Osage County Deputy.

He was northbound on County Road 2535, about 8 miles east of Hominy, when he tried to negotiate a curve but failed and crashed.

Piotrowski was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in good condition with injuries to his arm.

The accident happened around 9:35 Monday night.