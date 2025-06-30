Osage County Girl Returned Safely to Family after Saturday Night Abduction.

Osage County Sheriffs responded to a report of a missing 10-year-old girl at around 6pm Saturday.

A large-scale search operation was quickly mobilized. Approximately 20 people were involved, including deputies, reserve deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. The search utilized a wide variety of tools, including a K-9 unit, drones, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for what the Sherrif’s Office called a “coordinated grid search.”

Thanks to interviews with the family, a lead was quickly developed on a potential suspect. Investigators utilized emergency cell phone triangulation to pinpoint his location; a remote ranch area in Northwestern Osage County, south of the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle in a field. When they identified themselves, the suspect fled, leading them on a twenty-mile car chase. The chase lead back into Webb City, where Deputies attempted to box in the suspect. He briefly came to a stop, allowing the child to escape his vehicle. She was immediately recovered by deputies.

The suspect attempted to flee again, driving at a high rate of speed toward state highway 11. Deputies said his vehicle left the road and crashed. He was identified as 51-year-old Jimmy Allison Schimmeles Jr., of Shidler, Oklahoma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

