Local

Osage County Girl Returned Safely to Family after Saturday Night Abduction.

By Mark Conro
Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Mark Conro

Osage County Sheriffs responded to a report of a missing 10-year-old girl at around 6pm Saturday.

A large-scale search operation was quickly mobilized. Approximately 20 people were involved, including deputies, reserve deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. The search utilized a wide variety of tools, including a K-9 unit, drones, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for what the Sherrif’s Office called a “coordinated grid search.”

Thanks to interviews with the family, a lead was quickly developed on a potential suspect. Investigators utilized emergency cell phone triangulation to pinpoint his location; a remote ranch area in Northwestern Osage County, south of the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle in a field. When they identified themselves, the suspect fled, leading them on a twenty-mile car chase. The chase lead back into Webb City, where Deputies attempted to box in the suspect. He briefly came to a stop, allowing the child to escape his vehicle. She was immediately recovered by deputies.

The suspect attempted to flee again, driving at a high rate of speed toward state highway 11. Deputies said his vehicle left the road and crashed. He was identified as 51-year-old Jimmy Allison Schimmeles Jr., of Shidler, Oklahoma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!