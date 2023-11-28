Opinions sought in Route 66 development plan

Next week the city of Tulsa is hosting a pair of public meetings regarding Route 66.

Specifically, the city is seeking community input for a Route 66 development across the sky bridge from the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza at the intersection of Southwest Blvd and Riverside Drive.

Capital improvement funding for the site includes a combined $6.5 million from the Vision 2025 sales tax and the city of Tulsa’s Third Penny Sales Tax.

The public meetings are December 5th and December 7th, from 5:30pm until 7pm.

The meetings are taking place at the Centennial Center at Veterans Park, near 6th Street and Peoria.