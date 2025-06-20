Opinion sought from AG on public drag shows

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A formal opinion request has been made about public drag performances.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, has requested a formal Attorney General’s opinion on rather the performances are considered obscene and a violation of the state law.

House Bill 1217 took effect on May 9, and prohibits individuals from performing sexually explicit or obscene acts in public places or areas where minors are present and bans political subdivisions of the state from authorizing such performances on public property.

Daniels says she has researched legal question about public drag performances, especially in front of children. She says some questions remain with the new law.

“The Legislature has made it abundantly clear that sexually explicit performances have no place in public spaces, especially in front of children,” Daniels said. “Unfortunately, drag shows continue to spark controversy in Bartlesville and across the state, underscoring the need for further legal guidance. I look forward to the Attorney General’s opinion to help clarify how this law should be enforced.”

In a letter to the AG’s office, Daniels poses four legal questions including if the performances fall under the definition of “obscene material”.

You can read the Daniel’s full letter with this story.