Operations resume at Glencoe Post Office after temporary suspension

UPDATE (6/10/25) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) said the post office in Glencoe will immediately resume normal operations.

The USPS temporarily suspended operations in Glencoe last month.

The hours are 12:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The office is closed on Sundays.

(5/15/25) GLENCOE, Okla. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the post office in Glencoe.

On Thursday, USPS announced the temporary suspension of the post office located at 313 West Main Street, effective immediately.

No reason was given for the suspension.

USPS said postal operations for the Glencoe Post Office have been moved to the Pawnee Post Office located at 658 Illinois Street.