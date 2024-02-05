Oologah's Zach Bryan wins Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Country musician Zach Bryan has won a Grammy at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Bryan won a Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for his song “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves.

He was also nominated in the categories Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

The Best Country Song was won by Chris Stapleton for his song “White Horse.” Stapleton also took Best Country Solo Performance for the same song.

Best Country Album went to Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country.”

