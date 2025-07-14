One person is dead following shooting in Okmulgee, OSBI investigating

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police and Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police both responded to a shooting near Martin Luther King Street and North Wilson Avenue in Okmulgee on July 12 around midnight.

While on scene, officers found 25-year-old victim Devontae Hanson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

The Okmulgee Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to investigate.

OSBI said as of now, there have been no arrests made, and this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information concerning this incident, OSBI asks that you contact their tip line by emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov or by calling 1-800-522-8017.