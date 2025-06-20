One person is dead following a moped accident in Ottawa County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision between a car and a moped on East 20 Road and US-69 Alternate Southbound, roughly three miles north of Quapaw.

Troopers say a moped driven by 33-year-old Ricky Wilson was headed eastbound on East 20 Road when a car, driven by 30-year-old Carol Betts, failed to yield to a stop sign and hit the moped.

Betts was injured in the accident and taken to a hospital in Joplin with injuries to her arm and body.

Wilson was pronounced deceased on scene by the Quapaw Nation Fire Department.

Troopers say the accident is still under investigation.