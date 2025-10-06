One person dead following incident at plant in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — A person is dead after an incident at a plant in Pryor Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at the LSB Industries Inc.’s (LSB) facility that resulted in the death of a contractor working at the site.

Emergency personnel arrived quickly on scene and secured the site. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

The family has confirmed with our news partners at FOX23 that the person who died in the accident was Lonnie Dean Swift, 57. A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses. You can donate to it here.