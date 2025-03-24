Local

One person dead after shooting at Tulsa QuikTrip

By Ben Morgan
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa Police say there was some kind of a dispute between two men in the parking lot of the QT near 11th and Garnett. They say that the dispute led to shots being fired, and one of the men being hit.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say they used a helicopter and FLOCK cameras to track down the suspect. The suspect’s name has not been released.


