One hurt in vehicle/train collision in west Tulsa

Tulsa Police say a small SUV with four people inside crashed into a train in west Tulsa Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. on Southwest Boulevard near 17th street.

Police the train’s conductor was backing up the train via remote control and had even put a flare and spotlight on the road, but police say the driver, who they believe was driving at a high rate of speed, somehow didn’t notice and hit the train.

Police say one person in the SUV was hurt but is expected to be okay.

Police cited the SUV driver with several traffic violations.