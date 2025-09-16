Okmulgee man killed in single-vehicle crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Okmulgee County Sunday night.

According to a report, Daniel Worrall, 27 of Okmulgee, was driving northbound on Arbeka Road approaching Juniper Road before 9 p.m. when his vehicle left the road twice before going up an embankment hitting a fence. The vehicle rolled several times and Worrall was ejected.

Worrall was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says Worrall was not wearing his seatbelt, but that it was buckled behind his back.