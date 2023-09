OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Fleming was last seen Friday, September 1, 2023.

According to OCSO, Fleming walked away from his house in rural Okmulgee County and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses and trying to locate Fleming.

If you have any information about Flemings’ whereabouts, please contact OCSO Investigator Patrick Hale at 918-756-4311.

