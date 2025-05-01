Oklahomans react to U.S. Supreme Court hearing case about religious charter school proposal

Oklahomans are divided on the case of St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School, as oral arguments have reached the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the school can operate while being funded by taxpayer dollars in Oklahoma.

If the courts allow St. Isidore to operate in Oklahoma, it would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.

There are a few sides to this argument. Some feel no taxpayer money should ever go to a religious institution, and the separation of church and state is backed by the Constitution.

Others feel the separation of church and state is not in the Constitution. They believe that this Catholic charter school opens up more educational choices for Oklahoma families, no matter where they are geographically.

On Wednesday morning, nearly two dozen parents and religious leaders collectively presented a joint statement and spoke against the charter school. The statement has over 110 signatures from religious leaders around Oklahoma of various faiths. You can read the full statement here:

“One of the pillars promised in our Constitution is the freedom of religion. What makes that work in our community of many faiths and none is that we respect and protect that promise of real, inclusive religious freedom for each one of us and our neighbors. This means our individual right to believe as we choose and live by those beliefs, so long as it does not harm others. That includes opposing attempts to impose any one religious belief on the rest of us.

Nowhere is this the case more so than in Oklahoma public schools. Every day last year almost three-quarters of a million children walked through our public school doors. This includes the doors of our charter schools, which by law are public schools that must also accept and serve all students. Each of those students deserve a public education free from religious indoctrination and discrimination based on who they or their family are.

A move by the U.S. Supreme Court or the State of Oklahoma to allow the funding of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School with taxpayer dollars would be disastrous for public school children and families both here and across the nation. It would force students into religious instruction and activities that violate the religious freedom of them and their families. It would allow open discrimination of children based on their religion, disability or any number of criteria, as well as divert scarce public monies to private agendas. There is no way to say that some religious beliefs can have public monies while others cannot.

We, the undesigned, believe that no state or national government should ever force public funding of religious education because it violates the freedom of everyone. State and federal law, state lawmakers, the Oklahoma Attorney General, and charter schools themselves all agree.

We, the undersigned, represent a portion of the religious diversity that makes up our state and our nation. We believe that our country’s promise of the separation of church and state means that our public schools must remain free from religious indoctrination and open to all students. We call on Oklahoma and the United States Supreme to do the right thing for the students and families of our state and nation and reaffirm that our public schools are not Sunday schools.”

However, not everyone agrees. FOX23 spoke to Tulsa charter school parent Shelley Gwartney, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and State Representative Gabe Woolley (R-Broken Arrow). All three support St. Isidore becoming a reality.

“They don’t get to punish people because of their religious beliefs. Taxpayers should decide where their taxpayer dollars go to educate their children,” said Walters. “The reality is, if you don’t want send your kids there, don’t send your kids there. But for the parents that want to send their kids to those schools, we should be protecting those rights, giving them those options, not having the government step in and say, ‘No because you are a Christian, we are not going to allow this opportunity.’”

Gwartney said her family has seen significant academic improvement and success from her children in a Tulsa charter school.

“Charter schools are going to disrupt the system because we are proving we can do high-quality education on a shoestring budget. We don’t need more money in our school system, we need to just do it the right way,” Gwartney said.

Because of this, she supports St. Isidore becoming a reality, saying she supports more options for parents and every charter school in Oklahoma.

“More parents are getting excited about the choices coming to Oklahoma and, like I said, it’s going to benefit the kids, it’s gonna benefit Oklahoma in the future,” Gwartney said.

Others at Wednesday’s press conference did not feel the same. They are extremely upset by the development of this Catholic charter school, backed by tax dollars.

“When taxpayer dollars are used to fund religious charter schools, we blur the vital boundary between church and state,” said Rev. Olivia Lane of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.

“We believe that our country’s promise on the separation of church and state means that our public schools must remain free from religious indoctrination and open to all students. We call on Oklahoma and the U.S. Supreme Court to do the right thing for our students and families in the state and reassure that our public schools are not Sunday schools,” said Rev. Chris Moore of Fellowship Congregational Church UCC in Tulsa.

“When a government funds religion, it inevitably tries to regulate it,” said Reverend and former educator Dr. Kathy Brown of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tulsa.

State Rep. Woolley sees more in line with Supt. Walters and Gwartney.

“When I think of a religious charter school, I think of school choice. I think of this being another option for parents to choose to enroll their children in or not,” Woolley said.

Governor Kevin Stitt released his own statement, saying he also believes parents should have the right to choose a school that aligns with their personal values.

“The United States Supreme Court heard a case that goes to the very heart of what makes our nation great—freedom of religion. I’m proud Oklahoma is standing firm for the constitutional rights our Founding Fathers enshrined, including the right of religious institutions to participate equally in public life.

The idea that a school should be disqualified from serving students simply because it’s rooted in faith is discriminatory and un-American. Every child deserves access to a quality education, and every family should have the freedom to choose a school that reflects their values. Ultimately, parents should have more options for their kids, not fewer. I’m grateful to the Trump administration, the governors, attorneys general, and members of congress who are with us in this fight."

All sides did agree on one thing: this decision will have a monumental impact on Oklahoma’s education for better or for worse.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision is expected this coming July.,