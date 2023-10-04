An incredible day for 65 Oklahoma veterans from World War Two, Korea and Vietnam. Morning co-host Jen Townley was embedded with them on their Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Tuesday. During this trip of a lifetime, they visited six memorials, Arlington National cemetery and witnessed a couple of extras along the way.

Everyone was so excited as they filed onto the chartered American Airlines flight at Tulsa International. The pilot welcomed everyone and before he signed off, he said “Semper Fi” letting everyone know that he is also a veteran. Once everyone landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Sixty-five veterans and their companions climbed aboard three buses, and started their whirlwind tour across Washington. The four WWII veterans, 14 Korea Veterans and 47 Vietnam veterans made their first stop at the Iwo Jima Marine Memorial where they took several group photos. In one picture they were all smiling, in another they all proudly saluted, mingling along the way and sharing stories with each other and their companions.

The next stop was Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard. During the ceremony, the Tomb Guards will scuff their feet on the pavement, to say hello to the visiting veterans and thank them for their service. After the ceremony we caught up with Retired Marine Captain Billy Harrington. Harrington served in Korea and Vietnam. The 88-year-old from Collinsville became very emotional while overlooking the sea of white headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. He said, “there’s a lot of sadness in me for a lot of my friends who are there. And I’m, I’m just happy to see what a beautiful way they’ve got the cemetery set up.”

The next stop brought an extra special surprise for the veterans. The two-hour stop was outside the Lincoln, Vietnam and Korea Memorials. Before everyone was able to go their own ways, the veterans were lined up in front of the steps to the Lincoln Memorial to watch the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform. Once the 24-member team finished their exhibition drill, the members stayed to visit with the veterans, passing around their rifles so the veterans could hold them. Veteran Bill Stanfield says he was a member of the rifle team during his 21-years in the army. The WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran picked up one of the rifles and tossed it over his shoulder, just like he did all those years ago. When asked what it was like holding a rifle again he said, “well it’s a bit heavier than I thought”! He said, “you spend 21 years in the military, you’re a soldier for life”.

Then the veterans had two more stops, at the WWII and Air Force Memorials.

Before the plane to Tulsa took off, the veterans got another surprise! Mail call! Each veteran received a large manila envelope filled with letters from family members.

The excitement didn’t stop when the plane landed. As each veteran got off the plane they were greeted with a copy of the group photo they took when they first got to the Iwo Jima Memorial. Then as they made their way through the airport, the veterans were greeted with a huge welcome home celebration. Family members held up signs and blown up photos from when some of the veterans were young, active members of the military. The Muscogee Creek Nation Honor Guard played patriotic songs. Airport employees, Tulsa Police and other veterans cheered and clapped, and yelled “thank you for your service”! As the veterans climbed onto buses one more time, to return to where the day started at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, they were given a police escort fit for a hero.

