Oklahoma trooper wins ‘Top Trooper’ competition

By Steve Berg
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has the ‘Top Trooper’ in the nation.

For several years now, the Texas Department of Public Safety has held an in-state trooper competition, but this year, they hosted the first-ever National Top Trooper competition.

This week, dozens of troopers from 15 states tested their skills in shooting, high-speed tactical driving, and physical fitness.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Brown was named the winner.

He was awarded a Spartan sword, and a custom belt buckle from Andrews, Texas, and - as Texas DPS said in their Facebook post - Oklahoma gets Trooper bragging rights for a year.

