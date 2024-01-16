Oklahoma tops bedbug search survey

Oklahoma is number one in the nation when it comes to Google searches for bed bugs.

The experts at MattressNextDay says Oklahoma had 4114 searches per 10,000 residents in 2023.

West Virginia was second and Ohio placed third, with 3657 searches per 10,000 residents.

Idaho ranks as the state least likely to suffer from bed bugs.

With nearly a billion searches on TikTok, bedbugs have become a buzzworthy topic on many minds following the mass outbreak in Paris in October 2023.

Bed bugs can travel between homes and hotels and can sit on clothes, furniture, bedding and luggage.