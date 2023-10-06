Local

Oklahoma, Texas governors wager beer & BBQ on Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

By Skyler Cooper

The governors of Oklahoma and Texas have once again made a friendly bet on the OU-Texas football game.

After Texas trounced Oklahoma 49-0 last year, the Governor’s Cup has been in Texas with Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott took to Facebook to bet Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt a case of Lone Star Beer and Railhead BBQ that the Cup remains in Texas this year.

Governor Stitt responded, putting some Oklahoma craft beer and certified steaks on the line.

The Sooners and Longhorns, both undefeated, face off Saturday at 11am in Dallas.

You can watch the game on ABC.

